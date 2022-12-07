JNUEE Exam 2022 set to begin TODAY, check important guidelines, other details

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, JNUEE from today - December 7, 2022. The exams will conclude on December 10, 2022.

According to the official schedule, the examination will be of 180 minutes and will be held in two sessions. The first session will be from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second session would be from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm on December 7, 8, 9, and 10. The exam will be held in multiple-choice questions, MCQ format.

The JNUEE Exam 2022 Admit Card and Exam City Slips were released a few days back. The admit card had all the essential details such as application number, hall ticket number, candidate's full name, exam date, venue, time, etc.

JNUEE Exam 2022: Exam guidelines

Candidates must carry a copy of their Admit Card to the exam hall. They must also preserve the same in good condition for future use.

Candidates must not carry any electronic devices.

Candidates should carry a photo ID/identity proof along with the Admit Card.

Candidates must reach the exam venue at least an hour before or a maximum of 30 minutes before to avoid the last-minute rush.

The NTA is holding the exam and admissions to JNU based on the performance of candidates in the All India Level Entrance Examination.

For Selection in Ph. D. through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, candidates are called for viva voce, and the final merit list is made with 70% weightage to CBT score and 30% weightage to Viva-voce.