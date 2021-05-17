JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Registrar posts, check details
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is inviting applications for 91 Assistant Registrar posts. The last date to apply is June 16.
JKPSC Assistant Registrar Recruitment 2021 Notification
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is inviting applications for 91 Assistant Registrar (Cooperative Societies) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the JKPSC Recruitment 2021 through its official website, jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is June 16, 2021.
JKPSC Assistant Registrar Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: Assistant Registrar (Cooperative Societies)
Total number of posts: 91
Salary: Rs 40800 – 129200/- Level-6F
Details of the post with category wise breakup:
OM: 46
RBA: 09
SC: 08
ST: 09
ALC/ IB: 03
SLC: 03
PSP: 04
EWS: 09
Total: 91
JKPSC Assistant Registrar Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a Graduate preferably holding a higher diploma in Cooperation.
Age Limit: 40 years on January 01, 2021
JKPSC Assistant Registrar Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit, or Debit cards.
General Category: 1000/-
Reserved Category: 500/-
PHC Candidates: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates can apply through the Official website jkpsc.nic.in.
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam & Interview. The written examination will be of two-hour (120 minutes) objective multiple choice question (MCQ) exam having 120 questions. In the interview/viva voce, the candidates will be asked, in addition to the demonstration of domain knowledge/skills, questions on matters of general interest and matters related to the post for which he is being interviewed.
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: June 16, 2021
Last Date for Application fee: June 16, 2021
Date of Written Examination: October 24, 2021
JKPSC Assistant Registrar Recruitment 2021 Notification: jkpsc.nic.in