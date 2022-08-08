Search icon
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, get direct link here

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022: JEE Main result link has been updated online at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022/ ntaresults.nic.in 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 06:49 AM IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on August 8, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.  Nearly 6.29 lakh candidates appeared in the JEE Main session 2 exam held between July 25 and July 30 in two shifts.

To access the result, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth/password.

NTA has provided an option to raise objections against the JEE Main 2022 answer key. The candidates can make challenges on the JEE Main answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The last date to raise objections is August 5, 2022.

JEE Main Session 2 exams were started on July 25, 2022, for 6,29,778 candidates. The exam will be conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India. To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as their DOB and their JEE Main Session 2 application number.

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result was declared on its official website on July 11.

JEE Main 2022 Result: Steps To Download scores

Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the "JEE(Main) 2022 Session 2 Result" link available on the homepage.
Enter your required details - application number and date of birth
JEE Main 2022 result will appear on the screen
Download the answer key, and take a printout for further reference. 

Direct Link 1: NTA JEE Main Result 2022  

Direct Link 2: NTA JEE Main 2022 Result 2022 

