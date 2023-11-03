Headlines

JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration begins on nta.ac.in, check exam and result dates

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

The application process for Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) for the academic year 2024-25 has been started by the National Testing Agency. The  JEE exam will be conducted in two sessions -- session 1 will be held in January 2024 and session 2 will be conducted in April 2024. 

JEE online registrations for the Session 1 exam began on November 1 and will conclude on November 30, 2023. The application fee can be submitted by debit, credit, net banking, and UPI by November 30, 2023.

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi,  Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

JEE exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in the IITs and other engineering colleges. 

JEE Main January Session 2024: Important Dates

  • Online Submission of Application Form: 01 November 2023 to 30 November 2023 (up to 09:00 P.M.)
  • Last date for successful transaction of prescribed Application Fee: 30 November 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)
  • Announcement of the City of Examination By the second week of January 2024
  • Downloading Admit Cards: 3 days before the actual date of the Examination
  • Dates of Examination: Between 24 January and 01 February 2024
  • Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges: To be displayed on the NTA website
  • Declaration of Result: 12 February 2024
  • Online Submission of Application Form: 02 February 2024 to 02 March 2024 (up to 09:00 P.M.)
  • Last date for successful transaction of prescribed Application Fee: 02 March 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.)
  • Announcement of the City of Examination: By the third week of March 2024
  • Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: 3 days before the actual date of the Examination
  • Dates of Examination: Between 01 April and 15 April 2024
  • Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges: To be displayed on the NTA website
  • Declaration of Result: 25 April 2024
