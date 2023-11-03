JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration begins on nta.ac.in, check exam and result dates

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The application process for Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) for the academic year 2024-25 has been started by the National Testing Agency. The JEE exam will be conducted in two sessions -- session 1 will be held in January 2024 and session 2 will be conducted in April 2024.

JEE online registrations for the Session 1 exam began on November 1 and will conclude on November 30, 2023. The application fee can be submitted by debit, credit, net banking, and UPI by November 30, 2023.

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in the IITs and other engineering colleges.

JEE Main January Session 2024: Important Dates