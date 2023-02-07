Headlines

JEE Main 2023 Registrations for April Session set to begin today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check steps to apply

The JEE Main 2023 Exam would be held in two sessions - January and April. The January Session Exam was held from January 24 to February 1, 2023. The result for the same was released on Monday.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 Registrations for the April Session are all set to begin today - February 7, 2023. According to the official notification released by the National Testing Agency, the JEE Main Session 2 registration process will begin today once the link is made active on the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 Exam would be held in two sessions - January and April. The January Session Exam was held from January 24 to February 1, 2023. The result for the same was released on Monday. 

Direct link to check JEE Main 2023 Result for Session 1 

The April Session is scheduled to be conducted from April 6 to 12, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Registration: Steps to apply for JEE Main April Session 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'JEE Main Session 2 Registration' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the credentials and get yourself registered. All the candidates who appeared for Session 1 can log in using their existing details

READ | CUET UG 2023: UGC Chairman's big update on application process candidates must know

Step 4: Fill out the form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees (as applicable) and click on 'Submit'

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout for future use

Once NTA begins the process of registration, the direct link to apply for the JEE Mains exam would also be updated. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest news and updates regarding the JEE Main 2023 Registrations for the April Session.

