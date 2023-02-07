Search icon
CUET UG 2023: UGC Chairman's big update on application process candidates must know

The UGC Chairman had earlier said that the CUET 2023 Registrations for UG Admissions would begin in the first week of February 2023. However, NTA is yet to release an official notification about the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

File Photo

In a big update regarding Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2023, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has said that the CUET 2023 registrations and application process for admission to Undergraduate Programmes will be announced soon. He said, "Registration & application process for Common University Entrance Test, CUET (UG) 2023, for admission to Undergraduate Programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities will be announced in a couple of days." 

The UGC Chairman had earlier said that the CUET 2023 Registrations for UG Admissions would begin in the first week of February 2023. However, NTA is yet to release an official notification about the same. 

READ | CUET UG 2023: Registration process likely to begin this week at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know how to apply

According to the official calendar released by NTA, the CUET UG 2023 Exam would take place from May 21, 2023, onwards.

Once the application link gets activated, eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG application form on the official websites at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

Step-by-step process to apply for CUET UG 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET UG 2023 - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link available 

Step 3: Fill out the application form.

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details, as prompted.

READ | JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Details here

Step 5: Click on 'Submit' 

Step 6: Pay the application fees

Step 7: Download it and take a screenshot of it for future use.

CUET exam will be conducted in various languages such as Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Results of CUET-UG will be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023.

