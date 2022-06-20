JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Last-minute tips to prepare for engineering exam

Check here some important tips to prepare for the JEE Main session 1 exam 2022.

The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main 2022 session 1 from June 23 to 29. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam will be able to download their JEE Main session 1 admit card from the official website of JEE-- jeemain.nta.nic.in once released.

Here are some important last minutes tips to help you prepare better:

Solve mock tests

Candidates should try to solve as many mock tests as possible every day. The mock tests help in maintaining speed and accuracy.

Revise from notes

At the last minute, it is important to revise topics that are familiar rather than trying to learn something new. So, it is important that aspirants try to refer to the handmade notes for revision at the last minute.



Solve the previous year's question paper

Alongside taking mock tests it is also important to solve the previous year's question paper. Solving the previous year's question paper gives an idea of the question patterns that are followed by the testing authorities.

Time management

Aspirants must manage their entire schedule very carefully and try to follow it diligently to be able to accommodate time for revision, and mock tests as well as the proper time to rest and recreation.

Take proper rest

Along with hard work, it is also very important to follow a proper diet and take proper rest. Unless your mind and body are well-rested, you will not be able to concentrate and perform to the fullest of your potential.

