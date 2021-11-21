JEE Main 2022: Exam date to release SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in - Check eligibility, other details

JEE Main 2022 exam date to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 is conducted as an online exam in four sessions- February, March, April and May. The application form for JEE Main 2022 February session is likely to be released in November or in December 2021.

Candidates can go through the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2022 exam mentioned below.

JEE Main 2022 eligibility criteria

Candidates must have done class 12 or equivalent in 2020, 2021 or should be appearing in 2022.

Subjects in the qualifying exam- Candidates should have the following subjects in the qualifying exam

BE/BTech: Candidates should have cleared the qualifying exam with physics, mathematics, and chemistry/biology/biotechnology/technical vocational subject.

BArch: Candidates should have done the qualifying exam with mathematics, physics and chemistry.

BPlan: Candidates should have passed the qualifying exam with mathematics.

Qualifying exam marks- Candidates must have scored 75% marks in class 12 for admission in NITs/IIITs/GFTIs. For admission in BArch/BPlanning courses, the required percentage is 50%. This criteria was relaxed from the last two years on account of COVID-19. There is no update of any relaxation this year.

The JEE (Main) is being conducted in multiple Sessions (February/March/April/May 2021) for admissions in the next academic session. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises two papers. The Paper1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.