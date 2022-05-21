IGNOU Re-Registration for July 2022 session begins, know last date, how to apply

File photo

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the re-registration for the July 2022 session. The last date to apply for IGNOU July 2022 session is June 30. Students can register online for undergraduate, and postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), and certificate and diploma programmes for the July 2022 session at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the July 2022 Re-registration Cycle has commenced from today (20/05/2022). The last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session will be 30th June 2022,” an official statement said.

Also Read: Goa Board class 12th result 2022: GBSHSE HSSC Result likely to be declared today at gbshse.gov.in

IGNOU Re-Register July 2022 Session: Steps to register

- Visit the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

- Register with basic details and course opted for

- Using the details including enrolment number login again

- Fill the application form

- Submit and pay the application fee

IGNOU June 2022 Term End Exam

IGNOU has extended the last date for assignment submission for June 2022 Term End Exam. Candidate can submit their assignments by May 31, 2022. Earlier, the last date to submit the assignment was May 15, but the deadline has again been extended.