Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

Education

ICAI December exams 2021: Parental consent must for taking CA exams - Know other exam day guidelines

ICAI said that candidates having fever and “suspected COVID-19 cases" will not be allowed to take exams and will be asked to exit the exam premises.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 02:32 PM IST

On November 8, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) issued a notification asking CA aspirants to get their parental consent to appear for exams. The CA exams for foundation, inter, and final year students will be held in December amid strict COVID-19 protocols. 

The ICAI notification mentioned that candidates having fever and “suspected COVID-19 cases" will not be allowed to take exams and will be asked to exit the exam premises. Further, the staff will also have to be in “no-risk" status in Aarogya Setu App installed in their Mobile.“Candidates have to give their consent to follow the various guidelines issued by the Governmental authorities as also the ICAI by way of an undertaking. They shall also undertake that they are appearing in this examination with the full consent and permission of their parents/ guardian," said ICAI in an official notice.

There will be mandatory thermal checks at entry points and only those whose body temperature matches the prescribed limit will be allowed to enter the exam hall. “Those candidates/staff who are not coming with the prescribed temperature limit be asked not to enter inside the venue and where such candidates are being refused entry inside the hall, their details shall be entered in the attendance register," the ICAI said.Candidates shall be allowed to carry the following items inside the examination hall – 

Mask on Face (Compulsory), 
Face Shield (Optional) 
Gloves on hand (Optional) 
Personal transparent water bottle 
Personal small hand sanitizer 
Exam related items/documents as instructed (Calculators, stationery items,
Admit Card, Photo ID card, etc.) Lending and exchanging of any belongings will be strictly prohibited.Before the commencement of the examination, seating areas shall be adequately sanitized. All door handles, staircase railing, etc. shall be disinfected. Candidates will be allowed to further sanitize the seating area with his/her own hand sanitizers and they can also carry face shields, hand gloves, etc. for additional protection as per their choice.An adequate gap as per norms between two seats shall be maintained. ICAI has already increased the exam centres to cover additional 192 districts. ICAI claims this has been done to ensure that candidates do not have to travel beyond their district to the extent possible.

