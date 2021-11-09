ICAI December exams 2021: Parental consent must for taking CA exams - Know other exam day guidelines

ICAI said that candidates having fever and “suspected COVID-19 cases" will not be allowed to take exams and will be asked to exit the exam premises.

On November 8, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) issued a notification asking CA aspirants to get their parental consent to appear for exams. The CA exams for foundation, inter, and final year students will be held in December amid strict COVID-19 protocols.

The ICAI notification mentioned that candidates having fever and “suspected COVID-19 cases" will not be allowed to take exams and will be asked to exit the exam premises. Further, the staff will also have to be in “no-risk" status in Aarogya Setu App installed in their Mobile.“Candidates have to give their consent to follow the various guidelines issued by the Governmental authorities as also the ICAI by way of an undertaking. They shall also undertake that they are appearing in this examination with the full consent and permission of their parents/ guardian," said ICAI in an official notice.

There will be mandatory thermal checks at entry points and only those whose body temperature matches the prescribed limit will be allowed to enter the exam hall. “Those candidates/staff who are not coming with the prescribed temperature limit be asked not to enter inside the venue and where such candidates are being refused entry inside the hall, their details shall be entered in the attendance register," the ICAI said.Candidates shall be allowed to carry the following items inside the examination hall –

Mask on Face (Compulsory),

Face Shield (Optional)

Gloves on hand (Optional)

Personal transparent water bottle

Personal small hand sanitizer

Exam related items/documents as instructed (Calculators, stationery items,

Admit Card, Photo ID card, etc.) Lending and exchanging of any belongings will be strictly prohibited.Before the commencement of the examination, seating areas shall be adequately sanitized. All door handles, staircase railing, etc. shall be disinfected. Candidates will be allowed to further sanitize the seating area with his/her own hand sanitizers and they can also carry face shields, hand gloves, etc. for additional protection as per their choice.An adequate gap as per norms between two seats shall be maintained. ICAI has already increased the exam centres to cover additional 192 districts. ICAI claims this has been done to ensure that candidates do not have to travel beyond their district to the extent possible.