ICAI CA January Exam 2021: Online application form window to reopen today at icai.org

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to reopen the online application form filling window for the ICAI CA January Exam 2021 today (December 17). The online filling of exam application forms will be for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test. ICAI CA January Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2022 (Saturday).

The official notification reads, “Candidates who could not file the examination application form for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test scheduled on 8th January 2022 (Saturday), it has been decided to re – open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test from 17th December 2021 (12.01 AM) to 19th December 2021 (11.59 PM).”



The members may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test, January 8, 2022 application form online.

An application for admission to the Information Systems Audit (ISA) Course - Assessment Test is required to apply online at isaat.icaiexam.icai.org from November 26, 2021, to December 10, 2021, and remit the examination fee of Rs 2000/- online by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking / Bhim UPI.