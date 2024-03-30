Delhi School Results 2024: Class 5, 8, 9, 11 results to be released today, know how to check

Students and their parents are advised to keep the following details such as student ID, class, section, and date of birth in hand before checking the results.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi will declare the results of Class 5, 8, 9, and 11 on March 30 (today). Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, edunel.nic.in once released.

To check the result, students and parents can follow the steps mentioned below.