CUET UG 2024 registration deadline extended: Check last date to apply

Check the new registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 and how to apply for the examination online.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 06:14 PM IST

Image courtesy: ANI
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. As per the updated schedule, interested students can now apply for the examination until March 31, 2024, by 9:50 PM. Earlier, the deadline to register for the entrance test was scheduled for today (March 26).

UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar takes on X to update students about the revised schedule.

 "The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31 March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.) based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders. Please visit https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates," he wrote.

Check how to apply for CUET UG 2024

  • Visit the CUET UG 2024 exam official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
  • Select the CUET UG 2024 application form link.
  • Open the new candidate registration page.
  • Register yourself to proceed.
  • Log in using your credentials and fill out the application form.
  • Upload the required documents and make the registration fee payment.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Make sure to keep a printout with yourself for future reference.

The CUET (UG) 2024 examination will held between May 15 and May 31, 2024. The examination will be conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) in a hybrid mode (computer-based/pen-and-paper). The results are expected to be announced on June 30.

 

