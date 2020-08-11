COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card released at comedk.org, check direct link here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit card for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET 2020) on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the COMEDK UGET 2020 exam can download the admit card at comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2020 exam date

The UGET 2020 for engineering courses will be held on August 19, in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 AM to 12 noon, and second shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The paper will consist of 180 questions, including 60 MCQs from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics each.

"In view of the health concerns due to coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org," the official notification read.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website- comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

COMEDK UGET 2020: Direct link

Here's the direct link to download COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card.