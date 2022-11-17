Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CLAT 2023 registration to end TOMORROW at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check direct link, steps to fill application form

Candidates can fill up the CLAT application form on the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 08:21 AM IST

CLAT 2023 registration to end TOMORROW at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check direct link, steps to fill application form
File Photo

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is all set to end the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) tomorrow - November 18, 2022. Candidates can fill up the CLAT application form on the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2023 Exam will be held on December 18, 2022. 

CLAT 2023: Dates to remember 

Applications Open: August 8, 2022 
First Sample Question Set: September 2022 
First open Campus Visit day: September 2022 
Second Sample Question Set: October 14, 2022
Second open Campus Visit day: October 22, 2022 
Last Date for receiving applications: November 18, 2022
Third Sample Question Set: November 2022 
CLAT 2023 Exam: December 18, 2022 

READ | Elon Musk to find new leader to oversee Twitter, gives ultimatum to staff to do 'extremely hardcore' work or leave

CLAT 2023: Exam pattern

CLAT 2023 will be held in a pen-paper mode and will be for 2 hours (120 minutes). 

CLAT 2023: Question paper format

Total Marks: 150
Duration of exam: 2 hours 
Multiple-Choice Questions: 150 questions of one mark each
Negative Marking: 0.25 Mark for every wrong answer

CLAT 2023 Application Form Direct Link 

CLAT 2023: Steps to apply online for the entrance exam 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the 'CLAT 2023 Registration' link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself 

Step 4: Login using the system-generated ID and password. 

Step 5: Fill up the application form.

Step 6: Upload the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and click on 'Submit' 

Step 8: Download the submitted application form for future use.

For the unversed, CLAT is a national-level entrance exam. Candidates get admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 National Law Universities in India through the exam scores.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month
Inside Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's luxurious house featuring classy interiors
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Heart diseases: Check these 5 foods that help you control cholesterol
Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET Round 2 counselling schedule OUT at kea.kar.nic.in: Important dates, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.