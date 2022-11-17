CLAT 2023 registration to end TOMORROW at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check direct link, steps to fill application form

File Photo

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is all set to end the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) tomorrow - November 18, 2022. Candidates can fill up the CLAT application form on the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2023 Exam will be held on December 18, 2022.

CLAT 2023: Dates to remember

Applications Open: August 8, 2022

First Sample Question Set: September 2022

First open Campus Visit day: September 2022

Second Sample Question Set: October 14, 2022

Second open Campus Visit day: October 22, 2022

Last Date for receiving applications: November 18, 2022

Third Sample Question Set: November 2022

CLAT 2023 Exam: December 18, 2022

READ | Elon Musk to find new leader to oversee Twitter, gives ultimatum to staff to do 'extremely hardcore' work or leave

CLAT 2023: Exam pattern

CLAT 2023 will be held in a pen-paper mode and will be for 2 hours (120 minutes).

CLAT 2023: Question paper format

Total Marks: 150

Duration of exam: 2 hours

Multiple-Choice Questions: 150 questions of one mark each

Negative Marking: 0.25 Mark for every wrong answer

CLAT 2023: Steps to apply online for the entrance exam

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'CLAT 2023 Registration' link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Login using the system-generated ID and password.

Step 5: Fill up the application form.

Step 6: Upload the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and click on 'Submit'

Step 8: Download the submitted application form for future use.

For the unversed, CLAT is a national-level entrance exam. Candidates get admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 National Law Universities in India through the exam scores.