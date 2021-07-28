CLAT 2021 Result to be declared TODAY: Know steps to check

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is scheduled to declare CLAT 2021 result today (July 28). The CNLU released the final answer key of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 on Tuesday (July 27). Earlier an answer key to CLAT 2021 was released on its official website of CLAT-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in, however, that was provisional CLAT 2021 answer key.

The counselling registration process for admission to National Law Universities (NLUs) will start from July 29 and it will end on July 30 till 12 noon. Candidates will have to pay Rs 50,000 to block their seats.

How to check CLAT 2021 Results:

Step 1: Log in to consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'CLAT 2021 Result' tab that be active when the results are declared.

Step 3: Fill in your credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future usage.

How to check CLAT 2021 Answer Keys:

Step 1: Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on link in the notifications section that says 'CLAT 2021: Final Answer Key'

Step 3: A pdf will open containing all the details

Step 4: Download the answer key and check details

CLAT Result 2021: Important Dates

CLAT 2021 Final answer key: Released July 27, 2021CLAT 2021 Result: July 28, 2021Counselling invite list to be published: July 29, 2021

CLAT 2021 exam were held on July 23. According to the CLAT rules, only the candidates with a minimum of 40 per cent marks will be considered eligible for admission to UG and PG level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent.