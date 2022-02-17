Children from weaker sections to get free education from THIS date - Know how

Children from disadvantaged groups and weaker sections will be allowed take admission in unaided recognised schools near them. These children will be given admission under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act-2009.

As a part of this right, children will be admitted in class 1 or earlier in the primary class. To avail this benefit, students will have to apply online on the website prescribed in urban and rural areas.

In the first phase, the application will be from March 2 to March 25, 2022. The selection of students and schools for admission will be done through lottery on March 30 and in schools on April 5, 2022.

The second phase will be held from April 2 to April 23, 22. Schools will be selected by lottery on April 28, 2022 and admissions will be done on May 5, 2022. For the third phase, the date of application has been fixed from May 2 to June 10, 2022.

If at least five schools near you are not filled in the online application, it will not be possible to consider the application. District Basic Education Officer, Jaikaran Yadav said that children from disadvantaged groups and weaker sections of the district can apply for admission in unaided recognized schools near them during the above stipulated period.

He informed that the allotment of the school will be done through online lottery. It will be mandatory to take admission in the allotted school only.