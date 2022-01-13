CBSE CTET 2021: New datesheet, admit card released - All details here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the revised schedule and admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. CBSE on Wednesday announced that CTET exams have been postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Now the CTET exam will be conducted on January 17 and January 21, 2022.

"Some of the candidates whose examination was scheduled to be held on 16th & 17th December 2021 at Purnea (Purnia) have been allotted a revised date of examination, 12th January 2022," said the official notice. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the revised admit cards uploaded on the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in.

The candidates are advised to download their revised admit cards and appear in the examination at the respective centres as per a revised schedule. Eligible candidates and those who had submitted their application form successfully, can download their admit card online through the official website - https://ctet.nic.in/ - through candidate login.

The CTET exam of second shift of December 16, 2021 and both the shifts of December 17, 2021 was postponed by CBSE due to clash with some other exams.

Revised schedule

The CTET examination will be held in single shift on January 17 and in two shifts on January 21, 2022.

The CTET exam on January 21 in first shift will be conducted in the morning from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon.

The CTET exam conducted in the second shift on January 21, 2022 will held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

Here's how to download CBSE CTET 2021 admit cards

Visit the official CBSE CTET website - https://ctet.nic.in/

Click on 'Download Admit Card CTET December 2021', at the bottom of the page.

A new page will open on your screen, enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on the 'SUBMIT' button, your admit card will appear on your screen. Check and download it.