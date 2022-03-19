CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 released: Check key highlights

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has today given the results of the Term 1 exams for Class 12 to all schools.

In 2021, the CBSE said that the exams for 2022 will be taken in two terms. Students had given the Term 1 exams for major subjects between November 30-December 11, 2022.

Where to check CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022?

According to various media reports, the result has been declared and is available with the schools. Students will soon be able to check their scores on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, or cbseresults.nic.in

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022

Visit the cbse.gov.in, which is CBSE's official website.

Visit the CBSE results link as seen on the home page.

Click Submit after entering your login information.

Here, you'll see your final result.

Check and save the page to your computer.

Download these results.

Don’t forget to take a print out for future reference.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 by DigiLocker?

Students will also be able to check their results on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 by UMANG App?

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). Students will also be able to check their scores on the app.

Know about CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Results 2022

CBSE has released the results of the CBSE Class 10 term 1 board exams 2022 on its official website on March 11, giving rise to the hope that the Class 12 results will be out soon as well. The mark-sheets were shared with the schools via email.

The CBSE statement had read, “The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of the individual students will not be available on the website.”