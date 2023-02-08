CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Admit Card released at cbse.nic.in, exams begin February 15

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for classes 10 and 12 board examination 2023. Candidates will now be able to download their CBSE board exam 2023 hall ticket from the official websites - www.cbse.nic.in and www.cbse.gov.in.

Only schools affiliated with the board will be able to download the admit card. The hall tickets will have to be collected from the respective schools. The CBSE board exam 2023 admit card will contain all the important details of the students such as date of birth, roll number, exam name, candidate’s name, mother’s name, father/guardian’s name, exam centre name, category, admit card ID and subjects, as per the official notice released by CBSE.

The board exam for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on February 15, as per the official notice. The practical examination or project, or internal assessment for both Class 10 and Class 12 is currently underway. The practical exams began on January 2 and will conclude on February 14.

While the Class 10 board exam theory will conclude on March 21, the Class 12 board exam theory will conclude on April 5. The exams for both classes will begin at 10:30 am and go on till 1:30 pm. Some papers could also be of two hours duration till 12:30 pm.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Admit Card: Step-by-step process to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cbse.nic.in and www.cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Fill in the details such as roll number and date of birth and click on 'Submit'.

Step 4: Save and download the CBSE 2023 Admit Card

Step 5: Keep a printout of the CBSE admit card for future use

Students are advised not to forget to carry the printout of the admit card to the examination halls. If there is any error or spelling mistake on the admit card, students are advised to inform the school immediately.