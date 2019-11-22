BSE Odisha releases OTET Result 2019; check bseodisha.nic in for details

Board of Secondary Education(BSE) Odisha has released results for Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 at bseodisha.nic.in.

The candidates need to pass the OTET exam if they are willing to work as teachers in schools based in Odisha.

The candidates can check the official website bseodisha.nic.in to know the result.

OTET 2019 answer key has already been released by and the board has accepted objections.

Here's how you can check OTET Result 2019...

1. Go to the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.nic.in

2. Click on Examinations Tab in the top menu

3. Click on OTET Exam from the drop-down menu. It will direct you to a dedicated portal for OTET Exam.

4. Click on the OTET 2019 Result Link on the page

5. Enter all details

6. Your OTET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the Scorecard and take a printout for future use