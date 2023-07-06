BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1.7 lakh posts before THIS date at bpsc.bih.nic.in

File photo

The Bihar Public Service Commission is inviting applications for BPSC teacher posts. Interested candidates can apply for BPSC teacher posts through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply for BPSC teacher recruitment is July 12. This BPSC recruitment drive will fill a total of 1,70,461 posts.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Vacancy details

Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5): 79,943 Posts

TGT Teacher (Class 9 to 10): 32,916 Posts

PGT Teacher (Class 11 to12): 57,602 Posts

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Eligibility: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% overall and a B.Ed. degree or an equivalent to qualify for the Primary Teacher position. Candidates applying for TGT/PGT Teacher posts must have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in the relevant discipline with the minimum required marks and a B.Ed degree.

Application fee: For SC/ST, all female candidates, and physically challenged candidates the application fee is Rs. 200. The application cost for other candidates is Rs. 750. Only online payment methods should be used to pay the fees.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023​ How to apply

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Public Service Commission’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'BPSC teacher recruitment registration' link.

Step 3: Sign up and complete the application form.

Step 4: Submit all of the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the teacher recruitment form and print it for future records.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Selection process: The selection is based on an objective written test that will assess the candidate’s knowledge, abilities, and comprehension of many disciplines linked to teaching, such as languages, general studies, and subject-specific information. Bihar’s secondary teacher examination will consist of two exams. Paper 1 will be worth 100 marks, while Paper 2 will be worth 120 marks.