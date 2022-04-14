Bihar Prohibition Constable Exam 2022: CSBC releases PET admit card on csbc.bih.nic.in

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released admit card for the Bihar Prohibition Constable PET exam 2022 on April 13, 2022. Candidates can download the e-admit card for CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable 2022 for PET exam through the official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

The document verification and PET will be held on April 26, 2022. Candidates who clear this round will be finally recruited.

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable - csbc.bih.nic.in. Click on the 'Download your e-Admit Card of PET for the post of Prohibition Constable' link available on the homepage Enter your required details -- Registration Number, Mobile Number. PET admit card will appear on your screen. Download your for future references.

The CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable application process started on December 19, 2021, and January 18, 2022.

Bihar Prohibition Constable exam 2022 result was declared for more than 2.34 lakh candidates. The exam was conducted on February 27 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon.