BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 80 posts at becil.com – Check salary, eligibility and last date

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications for the posts of 80 UDC, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist, Gas Steward and Various Vacancy in AIIMS, Kalyani, West Bengal. The last date to apply is December 18, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, becil.com.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Store Keeper cum Clerk: 03 posts

Post: Pharmacist: 02 posts

Post: Upper Division Clerk (UDC)/Data Entry Operator (DEO): 36 posts

Post: Gas Steward: 01 post

Post: Medical Record Technician: 02 posts

Post: Laboratory Technician: 33 posts

Post: Librarian Grade-III: 03 posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary:

Post: Store Keeper cum Clerk: 23,100/- (Per Month)

Post: Pharmacist: 26,100/- (Per Month)

Post: Upper Division Clerk (UDC)/Data Entry Operator (DEO): 24,800/- (Per Month)

Post: Gas Steward: 26,100/- (Per Month)

Post: Medical Record Technician: 24,800/- (Per Month)

Post: Laboratory Technician: 26,100/- (Per Month)

Post: Librarian Grade-III: 43,900/- (Per Month)

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Store Keeper cum Clerk: Candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized University with 1-year of experience.

Pharmacist: Candidate must have a Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institution/Board and should be registered Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

UDC)/DEO: Candidate must be a 12th Standard pass or equivalent and Minimum Typing Speed 35 wpm in English and/or 30 wpm in Hindi.

Gas Steward: Candidate must be a 10+2 in Science with 7 years of experience OR Trade Certificate or ITI Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with 5 years of experience.

Medical Record Technician: Candidate must be a 12th Class pass, preferably in Science or equivalent from a recognized Board/ University and Certificate in Medical Records and Experience of having handled Medical records in a Hospital/Medical Institute.

Laboratory Technician: Candidate must have a Degree in Science, from a recognized University OR 12th class pass with Science or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Techniques from a recognized Institute and 1-year experience in a Medical Laboratory.

Librarian Grade-III: Candidate must have a B.Sc Degree or equivalent from a recognized University and Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Library Science from a recognized University or Institute.

Application Fee: Pay application fee using online net banking/debit card/credit card etc.

For General/OBC/Women/Ex-Serviceman Candidates: 750/- (500/- extra for every additional post applied)

For SC/ST/EWS/PH Candidates: 450/- (300/- extra for every additional post applied)

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website becil.com on or before December 18, 2021.

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last date for online application submission: December 18, 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written exam and interview.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: becil.com