Amid NEET 2022 bra row, REET 2022 candidates asked to remove dupattas, sari pin

picture for representation

Days after NEET 2022 bra removing row, Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022 candidates on Saturday were also told to remove dupattas to prevent cheating. According to the reports, As the REET recruitment exam started in the Dungarpur district today (July 23, 2022), a lot of strictness was observed regarding the entry of the candidates into the examination center. Especially the dupattas of women and girls were removed. Not only this, even the buttons on the kurta or suit were cut. Sari pins and bracelets were removed. Due to this, the aspirants had to face a lot of problems.

REET examination is scheduled to be held on July 23 and 24, 2022 in 2 sessions. The REET Level-1 exam 2022 will hire candidates to teach students from classes 1 to 5 while the REET Level-2 exam 2022 is to hire candidates to teach students from classes 6 to 8.

For REET 2022, a total of 32 exam centres were set up. Students started arriving at the exam centres as early as 6 am. Police teams were deployed at all the centers since morning.

The students were allowed to enter the examination centre from 8.30 am, but before that, the students had to go through the checking examination.

The bandage on the wound of many people was also ripped. Due to this, the students had to face a lot of problems. In fact, 32 examination centers have been set up in Dungarpur for the REET exam. Students started arriving at these centers as early as 6 in the morning.

The students first checked the room number along with their roll number on the list of roll numbers outside the examination center. Police teams were deployed at all the centers since morning. The admission of the student to the examination center started at 8.30 pm, but before that students were asked to make separate queues for boys and women, who were individually checked.

In the city's Modern School, MB School, BEd College, Gurukul, Maharawal School, Kishanlal Garg School, the dupattas of women and girls were removed and kept. Slippers, and shoes were also taken off outside. Women's mangalsutras, bangles, hair clips, and sari pins were removed. At the same time, women whose kurta or suits were buttoned were also cut with scissors. Not only this students were asked to remove the bandages from their wounds.

This comes a few days after many women and female NEET 2022 aspirants had to face humiliation and traumatic experiences when they were asked to remove their bras before they entered their NEET 2022 examination hall at a private educational institution in the Kollam district of Kerala. According to several student accounts, girls were not allowed to enter the examination hall and were allegedly asked to remove a part of their undergarments before they were allowed to sit for their entrance test.