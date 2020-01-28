Will remove Shaheen Bagh protesters within one hour if BJP comes to power, says MP Parvesh Verma

The Delhi Assembly Elections are just around the corner and it seems that BJP's woes aren't ending anytime soon. Just a day after Union Minister Anurag Thakur landed in controversy for leading chants of 'desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro sa***' ko, another BJP leader and MP Parvesh Verma said that the Shaheen Bagh protests will come to an end withing one hour if the party comes to power in Delhi.

"If the BJP forms government on February 11, not a single person will be found at (the protest site) Shaheen Bagh," Verma said on Tuesday during a meeting at Vikaspuri assembly constituency.

The BJP parliamentarian also added that he will remove all the mosques built on government land in his Lok Sabha constituency within one month of coming to power.

"Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, and kill them. There's time today, Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and Amit Shah will not come to save you tomorrow. It will be a whole lot better if the people of Delhi wake up today," Verma told news agency ANI.

Top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Amit Shah, have pounded upon the anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh. The ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh found mention in the speeches of both leaders as they blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress for the agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

On Monday, Shah asked Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal if he was in the favour of action against Shaheen Bagh protesters.

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the controversial citizenship law and the NRC. In South-East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, women have been sitting on protest since December 15 last year. Inspired by the Shaheen Bagh protests, similar protests led by women have cropped up in various parts of the country.

The protest in Shaheen Bagh has entered the second month with agitation being led by women of the locality and nearby areas.