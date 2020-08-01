Unlock 3: Noida, Ghaziabad open borders with Delhi; will e-pass be required?

Huge relief to thousands of commuters between Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi from today as both Noida-Delhi and Ghaziabad-Delhi borders are open after Unlock 3.0 began on August 1.

After 4 months of restrictions, the Gautam Budha Nagar and Ghaziabad administrations took the decision to open both the borders. However, weekend lockdown will be on in Uttar Pradesh, limiting the movement of vehicles. Restrictions on the Noida-Delhi border were imposed in March during the first lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Are e-passes required?

In Unlock 3.0 guidelines, the home ministry made it clear that the state governments can impose additional restrictions in the containment zones. However, no e-pass should be required to travel.

Therefore, this decision implies that no vehicle will be stopped at the border checkpoints for e-passes, which was a requirement earlier.

Limited movement in containment zones

Movement will continue to be restricted in areas that fall under containment zones. Shops and markets in Ghaziabad, apart from those in containment zones, will continue to operate from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Apart from opening up the Noida-Delhi and Ghaziabad-Delhi borders, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh has allowed sweet shops rakhi vendors to open on this weekend during a statewide 2-day lockdown.

Sweet shops and those selling rakhis outside containment zones can conduct business during the weekend, district officials said.

The coronavirus tally in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 89,068 on Friday, and the death toll reached 1,677. On Friday, the state's infection tally stood at 85,261.