Republic Day 2023: Flying of drones, hot air balloons and other aerial platforms banned in Delhi till February 15

Delhi: The order stated that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

Republic Day 2023: Flying of drones, hot air balloons and other aerial platforms banned in Delhi till February 15 (file photo)

Republic Day 2023: In view of Republic Day, operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including UAVs, paragliders, microlight aircraft and hot air balloons over Delhi has been prohibited from January 18, the Delhi Police said on Monday. The order will remain in effect for a period of 29 days till February 15, it said.

The order stated that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs) among others.

"Therefore, the Delhi Police has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day and doing so shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, stated.

The copies of the order should be affixed on the notice boards of offices of all DCPs/additional DCPs/ACPs, tehsils, police stations and offices of the municipal corporations, public works department, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Cantonment Board, it stated.

