Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expresses desire to step down, informs PM Modi

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari now wants to spend his life in reading, writing and other activities, he said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expresses desire to step down, informs PM Modi
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expresses desire to step down, informs PM Modi (file photo)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has said he has expressed desire before Prime Minister Narendra Modi to quit the post. The former Uttarakhand chief minister said he would like to spend the remainder of his life in reading, writing and other activities.

"During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received the love and affection from the Hon'ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard," a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

PM Modi was in Mumbai on January 19 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra, the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters," Koshyari added.

READ | Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Vikram Gokhale death: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourn veteran artist's demise
Lohri 2023 outfit ideas: Check out THESE four traditional outfits for the ultimate Lohri celebrations!
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BREAKING: Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Athiya Shetty get married in Khandala
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.