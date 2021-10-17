Rains lash parts of Delhi NCR, IMD predicts thunderstorm

Parts of Delhi surprisingly witnessed moderate to heavy rains early in the morning on October 17, after several days of sunny mornings and slightly chilly nights. It is likely that parts of the national capital will witness light to moderate rains throughout the day today.

In a statement issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rains are set to continue in the northern parts of India, and the intensity of rains might increase by the afternoon. These rains might be accompanied by gusty winds and lightning.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity of rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and Noida during the next 2 hours,” the IMD said in an official statement. Delhi NCR will most likely witness rains till the evening today, in certain parts.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over & adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and Noida during the next 2 hours," says India Meteorological Department

Visuals from NH 24 in the East Vinod Nagar area of Delhi bore witness to heavy rains with a dark and cloudy sky early in the morning on October 17. Yesterday, IMD had also warned that rains will hit certain areas of Delhi including Indira Gandhi International airport (IGI), Mahrauli, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Narela, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, and Palam.

Apart from Delhi, parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are also likely to witness moderate to heavy rains on October 17 and 18, according to the IMD. These rains might be accompanied by thunderstorms and high-speed winds, as per the weather forecast.

In recent news, 6 people have died and dozens have been reported missing in Kerala due to the intense rains in the state. Rescue operations are being conducted by the Indian armed forces in multiple districts as rivers are overflowing and dams have reached their full capacity. The hilly areas in Kerala have been totally cut off from the rest of the state due to landslides triggered by the rains.