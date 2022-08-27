Search icon
Massive fire breaks out at PVC waste in Delhi's Nangloi, 13 tenders rushed

No casualties have been reported in the incident, the fire department said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 07:26 AM IST

Image Credit: ANI

On late Friday night, a fire broke out in Delhi's Nangloi neighborhood. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the incident occurred about 11.50 p.m. in PVC waste in Kamruddin Nagar in Nangloi. So far, no fatalities have been reported.

The fire department said as soon as the information was received, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"Around 11:50 pm, we received a call informing us that a fire had broken out in an open PVC waste area. 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No causality reported so far," said Ashok Jaiswal, Divisional officer, Fire Department.

 

The fire broke out in Nangloi two days after two similar accidents occurred in the national capital's Patparganj industrial sector, one in a mobile godown and the other in a factory that creates packaging for soil testing kits. While there were no casualties in the mobile godown fire, a 32-year-old worker died in the industrial fire.

Veeru Balguher, the worker, was a Kaushambi resident. He'd been working at the factory for five years. Balguher, the family's primary earner, is survived by his eight-month pregnant wife and one-and-a-half-year-old kid.

