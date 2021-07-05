Headlines

Delhi

Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Haryana's Jhajjar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Monday night.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 05, 2021, 11:01 PM IST

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Monday night at around 10:37 pm.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.7 on the Ritcher scale. NCS said that the centre was Haryana's Jhajjar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana," NCS tweeted.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.

