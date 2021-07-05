Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Haryana's Jhajjar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Monday night.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.7 on the Ritcher scale. NCS said that the centre was Haryana's Jhajjar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana," NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana

