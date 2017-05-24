DNA Micro Edit: Govt needs to empower Delhi's fire department

Headlines

2023 ICC player of the month: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Nicholas Pooran strong contender for the coveted prize

Cricket's burning debate: KL Rahul vs. Ishan Kishan

Meet Balamurali Ambati, World’s youngest Doctor, started doing calculus at 4, wrote book at 11, know all about him

Watch: Not Don 3, but Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan reunited on-screen for this commercial

G20 Summit in Delhi: Amid Swiggy, Zomato shutdown, food delivery apps still expecting revenue boost in NCR

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

2023 ICC player of the month: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Nicholas Pooran strong contender for the coveted prize

Cricket's burning debate: KL Rahul vs. Ishan Kishan

Meet Balamurali Ambati, World’s youngest Doctor, started doing calculus at 4, wrote book at 11, know all about him

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

Foods to eat when you feel nauseous

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaas ka achar)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Eijaz Khan reveals Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's post-shoot ritual: ‘He makes everyone feel special by...'

Jawan box office prediction: Shah Rukh set to beat own record of Bollywood's best opening, film may open at Rs 135 crore

Shah Rukh Khan is 'overwhelmed' with positive reactions to Jawan, thanks fans 'who have gone happily in the theatres'

HomeDelhi

Delhi

DNA Micro Edit: Govt needs to empower Delhi's fire department

Every 15 minutes, Delhi Fire Services receive a distress call and in most cases the department is not equipped for a rescue. Even if they manage to get equipment, reaching the emergency spot is the biggest challenge for them.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2017, 07:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Infrastructure in the Capital has expanded rapidly but the rules and regulations, to prevent major crises from happening, have not been changed for several decades. Nepotism, corruption, apathy of city government, civic bodies and other government agencies have continued to make residential colonies and commercial places vulnerable.

Every 15 minutes, Delhi Fire Services receive a distress call and in most cases the department is not equipped for a rescue. Even if they manage to get equipment, reaching the emergency spot is the biggest challenge for them.

The Delhi Fire Services, under Delhi government, has been one of the most neglected departments, for the last several decades. Several people have retired as Fire Chief but the plans and proposals made two decades ago are lying in the dust. The fire service, one of the most essential services of an organised society, till date is still not fully emerged from even after the unit was created in 1942 after the amalgamation of two fire stations, which were separately functioning under the control of Delhi Municipal Committee and New Delhi Municipal Committee.

There are many questions but the biggest question is how can the department implement fire safety norms when unauthorised construction in the city is happening unabated. When unauthorised colonies and jhuggi clusters are coming up rapidly across the city, what will the fire department do and how will they monitor things.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shubman Gill nears Babar Azam's top spot with career-high ICC ODI rating ahead of Pakistan Super Four clash

Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, mastermind behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam? He used to work as a...

'Political end of those who oppose Sanatan Dharma is certain': MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

G20 Summit: What's allowed, what's not in New Delhi district? Know here

Meet IIT graduate who cracked UPSC without any coaching, bagged AIR 71; know her success story

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE