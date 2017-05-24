DNA Micro Edit: Govt needs to empower Delhi's fire department

Every 15 minutes, Delhi Fire Services receive a distress call and in most cases the department is not equipped for a rescue. Even if they manage to get equipment, reaching the emergency spot is the biggest challenge for them.

Infrastructure in the Capital has expanded rapidly but the rules and regulations, to prevent major crises from happening, have not been changed for several decades. Nepotism, corruption, apathy of city government, civic bodies and other government agencies have continued to make residential colonies and commercial places vulnerable.

Every 15 minutes, Delhi Fire Services receive a distress call and in most cases the department is not equipped for a rescue. Even if they manage to get equipment, reaching the emergency spot is the biggest challenge for them.

The Delhi Fire Services, under Delhi government, has been one of the most neglected departments, for the last several decades. Several people have retired as Fire Chief but the plans and proposals made two decades ago are lying in the dust. The fire service, one of the most essential services of an organised society, till date is still not fully emerged from even after the unit was created in 1942 after the amalgamation of two fire stations, which were separately functioning under the control of Delhi Municipal Committee and New Delhi Municipal Committee.

There are many questions but the biggest question is how can the department implement fire safety norms when unauthorised construction in the city is happening unabated. When unauthorised colonies and jhuggi clusters are coming up rapidly across the city, what will the fire department do and how will they monitor things.