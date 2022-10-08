Search icon
Delhi: Traffic advisory issued in view of Valmiki Jayanti, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions, check routes to avoid

Delhi traffic advisory for October 9: Elaborate arrangements have been made by Delhi Traffic Police for the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory regarding traffic arrangements in connection with celebrations of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions on Sunday, October 9.

The followers of Maharishi Valmiki would visit the Valmiki temples in large numbers, consequently resulting in a huge crowd. Cultural programmes including bhajan/kirtans would also be organized at Valmiki temples. Besides, some processions/Shobha Yatras would also be taken out by the devotees of Maharishi Valmiki, the advisory read.

On Sunday from 2 pm onwards, Maharishi Valmiki Janmotsav Committee, Delhi Pradesh would hold Shobha Yatra from Red Fort enroute via Gauri Shankar Mandir-Shish Ganj Gurudwara-Chandni Chowk-Town Hall-Nai Sarak-Badashabulla Chowk-Chawri Bazar-Hauz Qazi-Ajmeri Gate-Paharganj Pull-Paharganj-Chuna Mandi-Rama Krishna Mission-Chitra Gupta Road-and would conclude at Valmiki Mandir, Mandir Marg, it said. Balmiki Chaudhari Sarpanch Committee (Regd.) Delhi Pradesh would also hold Shobha Yatra from Red Fort, the advisory stated.

Traffic restrictions on these roads for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti processions

  • Netaji Subhash Marg
  • Chawri Bazar Road
  • Ajmeri Gate Road
  • Desh Bandhu Gupta Road
  • Chitra Gupta Road
  • Panchkuian Marg
  • Mandir Marg and surrounding roads/stretches where the said processions will be taken out on Sunday, the advisory stated.

Similarly, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated in the city on Sunday. On this occasion, Markazi Anjuman-Eid-E-Milad-ul-Nabi would take out a religious procession from Bara Hindu Rao to Chowk Jama Masjid via Pahari Dhiraj-Chowk Bara Tooti-Sadar Bazar-Qutub Road-Lahori Gate-Khari Baoli-Masjid Fatehpuri-Katra Bariyan-Farash Khana-Lal Kuan-Chowk Hauz Qazi-Chawri Bazar-Chowk Jama Masjid, according to the advisory.

Traffic restrictions on these roads for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions

  • Bara Hindu Rao Marg
  • Maharaja Agrasen Marg
  • Qutub Road
  • Hare Ram Marg
  • Swami Viveka Nand Marg
  • Katra Baryan Road
  • Lal Kuan Bazar Road
  • Hamdard Road
  • Chawri Bazar Road and surrounding roads and stretches where the said processions will be taken out.

 

