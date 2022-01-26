Delhi records lowest temperature of the season on Tuesday, also marks the coldest day in January in last nine years

With unusual and extreme weather events being marked in many parts of the country, national capital Delhi recorded the coldest day of the season on Tuesday with the maximum temperature dipping to 12.1 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature was marked below normal, -5.1 Degrees Celsius or less at most places in Delhi, IMD said.

It was also the second consecutive 'severe cold day' in the capital. The minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the minimum temperature in the national capital below normal, -1.6 to -3.0 Degrees Celsius at isolated places.

Tuesday also marked the coldest day in January in last nine years. The lowest temperature in January last recorded was 9.8 degrees on January 3, 2013. Tuesday's temperature was also recorded -2 to -3 Degrees Celsius lower compared to Monday.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 14.8 Degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, senior IMD scientist, RK Jenamani, on Monday, said that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26. He also said that no rain is predicted in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana till February 2.

Earlier this week, Delhi also broke its all-time rainfall record for January after receiving an additional 19.1mm of rain between 8:30 pm on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday. Delhi has recorded its highest rainfall in January in 122 years after the city received 88.2 mm of rain on Sunday.

The weather department has also said that the city is likely to witness a thick cover of fog for the next two days during morning and night. The maximum temperatures have been lower than normal since the second week of January. Minimum temperatures have been close to or above normal.