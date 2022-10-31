Delhi: Last day to apply for power subsidy today, check simple steps on WhatsApp

Delhi power subsidy (file photo)

If you want to take a subsidy on your electricity bill in Delhi, then apply for it by October 31, the last day to get a subsidy from October 1. A total of 33.35 lakh people have applied for electricity subsidies till Saturday.

Nearly 30 per cent of the electricity consumers and subsidy beneficiaries are yet to apply for the power subsidy, government officials said on Friday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last month announced October 31 as the deadline to apply for power subsidy for the month.

He had said that those who do not apply for the subsidy will have to pay their non-subsidised bills but can apply next month. There are 58 lakh domestic power consumers in Delhi, of whom 47 lakh avail the subsidy.

Steps to apply for electricity subsidy in Delhi via WhatsApp

Step 1: Give a missed call on 7011311111 or send a 'Hi' on WhatsApp.

Step 2: You will receive an SMS link on the registered mobile number with BSES. Click on the link.

Step 3: Fill out the form you received through the link on WhatsApp and submit it.

Step 4: You can also scan the QR code on the subsidy form attached with the latest BSES bill.

Step 5: Click the SMS link that you have received on the number registered with BSES.

Step 6: You will receive a message confirming that the subsidy is active on the bill.

Apply after October 31

The window for government applications to get electricity subsidy will not be closed on October 31. But October 31 is the last day only for those who want to continue the benefit of subsidy from October 1.

You can apply for subsidy in November too, but then you will get the subsidy from the day you do it instead of the previous date. If you do it on November 10, then you will get the subsidy from the same day, that is, the electricity spent between November 1 and 9 will not be made on the basis of subsidy.