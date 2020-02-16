Arvind Kejriwal swears in as Delhi CM for third time, retains 2015 cabinet

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (February 16) took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath.

In the recently concluded elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 out of 70 seats in the assembly.

The ceremony witnessed a massive crowd of around 20,000 people. The party had also invited 50 people from different walks of life to attend the ceremony at the event which didn't see the usual gathering of political heavyweights.

Along with Kejriwal, six other ministers -- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam -- also took oath as the CM retained its 2015 cabinet.

In the morning today, Kejriwal had taken to Twitter to invite Delhiites to 'bless their son' at the event.

"Today I will take oath of CM of Delhi for the third time. Please come to the Ramleela Maidan to bless your son," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the ceremony, besides BJP MPs and MLAs from Delhi. The event was "open to public" and no chief minister or political leader from other states was invited as it was a "Delhi-specific" ceremony.

At least 2,000 Delhi Police personnel, as well as 25 companies of paramilitary forces, were deployed for the ceremony to maintain law and order. Traffic regulations were also put up in place in the area from 8 AM to 2 PM.

Big banners bearing messages like 'Dhanyawad Dilli' along with Arvind Kejriwal's image were put up in and around the historic Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in of the AAP supremo.