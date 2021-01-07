Headlines

Delhi

AAP demands fresh MCD elections, level new allegations at BJP

Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded that the party should immediately dissolve the corporation and conduct fresh elections.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 05:49 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday sought fresh elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), levelling another round of allegation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its alleged failure in handling the civic body.

Alleging that the BJP has ‘miserably failed to run the MCD’, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded that the party should immediately dissolve the corporation and conduct fresh elections.

Citing the 2017 MCD election campaign, Bhardwaj hit out at the then BJP state president Manoj Tiwari for ‘misleading’ the people of Delhi by making ‘false promises’.

“Manoj Tiwari had promised that there will be no scarcity of money in the MCD because the BJP will directly bring money or funds from the Central government. Tiwari misled the people of Delhi by making false promises and did not bring a single penny from the Centre. He should resign from the post of MP,” Bhardwaj said.

The AAP leader said that the BJP has been exposed and its ‘lies and corruption have also got exposed, but it has no sense of accountability at all’.

He said the BJP ruled MCD is increasing the house tax and many other taxes despite getting the full amount from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

“The employees of the BJP ruled MCD are protesting at the Civic Centre demanding immediate release of their pending salaries. The MCD employees have not received their salaries for the last several months. They are continuously demanding that the BJP and the officials of the MCD should immediately release these pending salaries.

“Doctors, nurses, medical officials, teachers, sanitation workers and others who have worked in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic relentlessly have not received their salaries. The situation has become the same as it was five years back,” Bhardwaj said.

Five years back, there was a situation when sanitation workers of the BJP ruled MCD were not getting their salaries for several months and the whole of Delhi was filled with piles of garbage, he said.

“By this, the BJP ruled MCD defamed the capital of India in front of the entire world,” the AAP leader said.

Bhardwaj said the citizens of Delhi have understood one thing that the BJP is behind the ‘bankruptcy of the MCD’. “The BJP has miserably failed in running the MCD and due to its massive corruption, the MCD has become bankrupt now,” he said.

