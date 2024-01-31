Weather update: Delhi-NCR records coldest January in 13 years, check temperature

Delhi has experienced its coldest January in the past 13 years, according to IMD data.

New Delhi just had its coldest January in the last 13 years, according to the India Meteorological Department. The average maximum temperature was around 17.7°C, the lowest since 2010. This January also ranks as the second-coldest when considering the average minimum temperature. The city experienced a cold spell, with an average minimum temperature of 6.2°C, slightly higher than the record low in 2013. These observations were recorded at the Safdarjung observatory.

Compared to the previous year, New Delhi saw a slight drop in the average maximum temperature, down from the record in January 2022. This contrasts with January 2018, where the highest maximum temperature averaged around 22.2°C.

The weather in Delhi has shown significant fluctuations. In January 2016, it was considered the warmest in the past 13 years based on the minimum temperature, with an average of 9.2°C. In 2023, the average minimum temperature dropped to 6.6°C.

The cold spell coincided with a lack of rainfall, which is unusual for January. Thickening fog also impaired visibility in the city, making it one of the most severe instances in many years.

These unusual weather patterns highlight the changing climate and extremes worldwide, attributed to factors like global warming and climate change.