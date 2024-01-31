Twitter
Headlines

'INDIA bloc will fight...': Jharkhand Congress chief as Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' prepares to enter state

Weather update: Delhi-NCR records coldest January in 13 years, check temperature

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

'Hemant Soren ready to face ED,' says JMM leaders; BJP says Jharkhand CM involved in 'massive corruption'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

NASA's Hubble telescope discovers water vapor In small exoplanet's atmosphere

Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

5 most expensive wedding rings in the world

9 gluten free breakfast dishes

9 times Paresh Rawan inspired us with strong messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Weather update: Delhi-NCR records coldest January in 13 years, check temperature

Delhi has experienced its coldest January in the past 13 years, according to IMD data.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 08:04 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi just had its coldest January in the last 13 years, according to the India Meteorological Department. The average maximum temperature was around 17.7°C, the lowest since 2010. This January also ranks as the second-coldest when considering the average minimum temperature. The city experienced a cold spell, with an average minimum temperature of 6.2°C, slightly higher than the record low in 2013. These observations were recorded at the Safdarjung observatory.

Compared to the previous year, New Delhi saw a slight drop in the average maximum temperature, down from the record in January 2022. This contrasts with January 2018, where the highest maximum temperature averaged around 22.2°C.

The weather in Delhi has shown significant fluctuations. In January 2016, it was considered the warmest in the past 13 years based on the minimum temperature, with an average of 9.2°C. In 2023, the average minimum temperature dropped to 6.6°C.

The cold spell coincided with a lack of rainfall, which is unusual for January. Thickening fog also impaired visibility in the city, making it one of the most severe instances in many years.

These unusual weather patterns highlight the changing climate and extremes worldwide, attributed to factors like global warming and climate change.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Dekh le bhai Chintu': Vicky Jain's mother takes a dig at Samarth Jurel, calls him 'chote log' in viral video

India’s Vibrant Startup Ecosystem Takes Center Stage at Pioneering Silicon 24 Hackathon

Meet Saurabh Kumar, 30-year-old uncapped spinner picked for Indian Test squad against England, he is...

Leading ARC of Northern India trusts Servosys Solutions to transform NPA management and achieving its futuristic vision

OnePlus 12 goes on sale in India with discount up to Rs 10,000: Price, offers and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE