Delhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Noida: Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Sector 74, video surfaces

A massive fire suddenly broke out in Sector 74 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh at the Lotus Grandeur Banquet Hall on Tuesday evening. Within no time the fire took a frightening form and the people nearby started making noise. The local police and fire brigade vehicles reached the spot as soon as information

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 07:38 PM IST

A massive fire suddenly broke out in Sector 74 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh at the Lotus Grandeur Banquet Hall on Tuesday evening. The local police and fire brigade vehicles reached the spot as soon as information about the incident was received. The fire is currently being extinguished and no casualties reported at the moment.

