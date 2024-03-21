Twitter
Delhi ncr

Delhi: 2 killed in building collapses in Kabir Nagar, 1 critical

The first floor of the building was vacant at the time of the incident, while the ground floor was being used for jeans cutting, the official said.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 08:53 AM IST

Photo: ANI
A two-storey building on Thursday collapsed in Kabir Nagar, Welcome killing two and critically injuring one person, an official said. As per officials, the local authorities received a distress call at approximately 02:16 am about the building collapse.

The first floor of the building was vacant at the time of the incident, while the ground floor was being used for jeans cutting, the official said. Three workers were trapped under the debris. Despite the swift response from the rescue teams, two of the workers were declared dead upon arrival at GTB Hospital, the official said. The deceased have been identified as Arshad, 30, and Tauhid, 20.

The third worker, Rehan, 22, was critically injured in the incident. He is currently under treatment at GTB Hospital, North East DCP Joy Tirkey said.

The owner of the building has been identified as Shahid. Efforts are currently underway to locate him. Legal action will be taken in the matter, the official said. Further investigation is ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI) 

