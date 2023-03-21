WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, check here who qualify for final

Headlines

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler-turned-influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat campaign

What is alexithymia, how it affects your emotions?

Meet the CA who heads Rs 29,199 crore company of India's richest pharma billionaire

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone (2) gets Rs 12,000 off, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler-turned-influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat campaign

10 home remedies for bronchitis

Drinks to fight acid reflux

Homemade drinks to lower high blood pressure naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Aditya-L1 Updates: Aditya-L1 Successfully Escapes Sphere Of Earth's Influence, ISRO Confirms

EP 4: Steve Smith | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC 2023

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan ‘superficial’: ‘Woh action ke level par theek hai lekin…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, check here who qualify for final

In the last match of the league stage, Smriti Mandhana and team. will face Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians at IST 3:30 pm in Navi Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Women Premier League (WPL) league stage will end today (March 21). Although Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have already qualified for the knockout stage, it is still not clear who will end up on top. For those who are unaware, the knockout stage for WPL is quite different from the Indian Premier League (IPL). In WPL, the team at the top spot automatically qualifies for the finals and currently, Delhi Capitals is leading the points table with best-run rate. As all top three teams are standing with 5 wins, the finalist is yet to be decided. With 2 matches being played today (March 21) the decision can fall in anyone's favour. 

In the first season of WPL, the story remained the same for the Bangalore franchise as they failed to prove themselves in the tournaments despite having some big names in the bag. Gujarat Giants ended the league with only 2 wins and were sacked at the bottom of the table. In the last match of the league stage, Smriti Mandhana and team. will face Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians at IST 3:30 pm in Navi Mumbai. Although it is a crucial game for Mumbai to regain its top spot and qualify for the finals, RCB will try to leave the tournament on a positive note.

On the other hand, UP Warriorz will play against tabletop Delhi Capitals at IST 7:30 pm at Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai. Both teams will play to secure their spot in the finals of the inaugural edition of Women Premier League. However, looking at the run rate UPW has to defeat DC with a Gigantic margin to end up at the top of the table.
Delhi Capitals look in a comfortable position to end up at the top of the table. The team that stays at the top of the table will directly reach the finals and the remaining 2 will play one Eliminator match and they will play the other finalist for the title on March 26.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘RAW is involved…: Pakistan minister blames India for Mastung bomb blast as death toll touches 60

Delhi air pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces winter action plan to combat pollution

Khichdi 2 teaser: Parekh family embarks on ‘unthinkable impossible mission’ to Paanthukistan

Museum employee swaps genuine art with fakes, buys Rolls Royce

Woman sporting SRK's bandaged look dances to Jawan song at crowded road, internet says 'ye jyada hogya'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE