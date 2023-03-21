WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, check here who qualify for final

In the last match of the league stage, Smriti Mandhana and team. will face Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians at IST 3:30 pm in Navi Mumbai.

Women Premier League (WPL) league stage will end today (March 21). Although Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have already qualified for the knockout stage, it is still not clear who will end up on top. For those who are unaware, the knockout stage for WPL is quite different from the Indian Premier League (IPL). In WPL, the team at the top spot automatically qualifies for the finals and currently, Delhi Capitals is leading the points table with best-run rate. As all top three teams are standing with 5 wins, the finalist is yet to be decided. With 2 matches being played today (March 21) the decision can fall in anyone's favour.



In the first season of WPL, the story remained the same for the Bangalore franchise as they failed to prove themselves in the tournaments despite having some big names in the bag. Gujarat Giants ended the league with only 2 wins and were sacked at the bottom of the table. In the last match of the league stage, Smriti Mandhana and team. will face Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians at IST 3:30 pm in Navi Mumbai. Although it is a crucial game for Mumbai to regain its top spot and qualify for the finals, RCB will try to leave the tournament on a positive note.



On the other hand, UP Warriorz will play against tabletop Delhi Capitals at IST 7:30 pm at Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai. Both teams will play to secure their spot in the finals of the inaugural edition of Women Premier League. However, looking at the run rate UPW has to defeat DC with a Gigantic margin to end up at the top of the table.

Delhi Capitals look in a comfortable position to end up at the top of the table. The team that stays at the top of the table will directly reach the finals and the remaining 2 will play one Eliminator match and they will play the other finalist for the title on March 26.