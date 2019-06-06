World Cup 2019: Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower denies exit rumours

Grant Flower, the former Zimbabwe batsman currently working as batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team, has denied rumours of him leaving the setup after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Asked on Thursday about murmurs of his exodus from the Pakistan management after the tournament in England, Flower told reporters that he had no such plans.

“No, that’s not my choice. That was fake news. I don’t know where that came from,” he said with a smile.

Asked if he would like to continue working as Pakistan’s batting consultant, Flower replied: “I’d like to, but I suppose it’s all dependent on the results.”

Flower, 48, is in his sixth year as batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team. A veteran of 221 ODIs and 67 Tests for Zimbabwe during an international career that ran from 1992 to 2010, Flower was signed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2014 to a three-year contract. In 2017, the PCB retained Flower for two years.

Having completed five years as Pakistan’s batting coach, Flower termed the team’s performances in the World Cup as a case of inconsistency. In their opening match against West Indies at Trent Bridge, Pakistan were bowled out for 105 in a heavy defeat. In their second match against England, they scored 348 and beat the tournament favourites.

“Yeah, we didn’t adapt well to the conditions against West Indies,” said Flower. “Technically, we were a bit poor on the day. And I think there were a lot of nerves being the first World Cup match definitely. Then the guys got over that against England and they showed their proper skills and it was a true test of character. And I think they came through with flying colours in the second game.”

(This article was first published by Cricket Country)