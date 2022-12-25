'Will use the money for my mother’s treatment': DC signee Mukesh Kumar on getting INR 5.50 cr in IPL auction

Mukesh Kumar (File Photo)

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar was a surprise choice at the IPL Auction 2023, with the Delhi Capitals paying Rs 5.5 crore for the 29-year-old bowler in Kochi on Friday.

However, for the most ardent fans of Indian cricket, it was a day of celebration since a strong Ranji Trophy player was finally receiving his due after years of toiling on the local circuit. Mukesh appeared in a Ranji Trophy final in 2020 and was the strike bowler for the Bengal cricket team, bringing them to the final with 32 wickets.

The right-arm pacer drew bids from Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals before being grabbed by the Rishabh Pant-led team for Rs. 5.5 crore.

“I am from a humble background. This money will be a backup for my mother’s medical emergencies. She had a lung infection. For now, she is fine but if we ever need an immediate surgery, we will use the money,” said the 29-year-old DC signee while speaking to The Quotes.

Mukesh has recently had success, performing admirably for India A and the Rest of India in the Irani Trophy. His efforts resulted in him earning his One-Day International debut for India in a three-match series against South Africa. Mukesh was inspired to pursue a career in cricket by his late father. In addition to fulfill his father's dream of competing in the IPL, the Bengal pacer hopes to perform skillfully, gain knowledge, and improve.

Kumar's journey to the IPL has been long and difficult. In 2012, he moved to Kolkata, where his father worked as a taxi driver. He wished for his son to join the army, but Mukesh had other ideas for him.

Mukesh made his way to the Bengal cricket squad through the Vision 2020 tryouts at Eden Gardens in 2014. The tryouts were overseen by VVS Laxman, Waqar Younis, and Muttiah Muralitharan, as well as seasoned Bengal bowler Ranadeb Bose.

Ranadeb was pleased with the youngster and took him under his wing before Mukesh made his home debut at Rohtak, taking 4/53. Mukesh was Bengal's joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season with 20 wickets in just nine innings.

The right-arm pace sensation is thrilled to join players like Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Kuldeep Yadav in the Delhi Capitals' dressing room.

“I am delighted to be part of the DC squad. A lot of quality pacers will be part of the DC dressing room and I am excited to join the camp, and learn as much as possible,” he said.

