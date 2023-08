WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 2: Best picks for West Indies vs Pakistan in Cricket World Cup today

WI vs PAK Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, West Indies vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, WI Dream11 Team Player List, PAK Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan Head to Head

Dream11 Prediction- West Indies vs Pakistan

WI vs PAK Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup match today at Trent Bridge in Nottinghamon Friday, May 31.

West Indies and Pakistan face off in their first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Pakistan come into this match on the back of a 12 matches winless streak while West Indies will high on confidence after scoring 400+ runs in previous warm up match.

WI vs PAK Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope scored a century in the warm up game against New Zealand.

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Shimron Hetmyer have been among runs for their sides.

Allrounders: Andre Russell and Jason Holder are the best allrounders in these sides.

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz are good wicket-taking options for the match.

WI vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Evin Lewis, Fakhar Zaman (captain), Babar Azam, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz.

WI vs PAK Dotball Team Player List

Chris Gayle, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz.

WI vs PAK Probable Playing 11

Windies (WI) Playing 11 (Probable): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Sahi Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell and Carlos Brathwaithe.

Pakistan (PAK) Playing 11 (Probable): Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmad, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Immad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali.

West Indies vs Pakistan (Teams)

West Indies (WI): Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

Pakistan (PAK): Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

WI vs PAK: Match Details

This is the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.

