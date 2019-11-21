What will be key factor during India-Bangladesh Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens? Here is Virat Kohli's answer

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his thoughts on how dew may play a key role during India's historic day-night Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh on Friday.

"One big factor is the dew in the late last session most probably," Kohli said during the pre-match press conference to the reporters.

"We will have to play as it comes and manage it in the best way possible. That is one difference with a D/N Test in India compared to any other country. Apart from that, I don't feel any major difference."

"The decision making has to very precise. Even with catching gets very quickly. The extra edge it travels faster. It's going to be a challenge that should excite everyone. We are excited for the new challenge."

"If you have not played with the pink ball it's going to be challenging through out the game. Solid technique and more compact game required compared to the red ball. And it makes it even more difficult with not having a great visibility or able to pick that colour," he added.

Always ready for a new challenge, Kohli also said his side is ready to play their second Pink-ball Test in Australia next year.

"Whenever it is held, there should be a practice game before," he said. "Obviously, we wanted to get a feel of pink ball cricket. Eventually, it had to happen. But you can't just bring those things up before a big tour and suddenly in the schedule, there is a pink ball Test, when we have not even practised with pink ball. We have not played any first class game with the pink ball. It can't be that sudden."

Last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to take part in the Adelaide Test under lights when Cricket Australia (CA) coined the idea of playing a day-night Test.

"You can't just go in two days before and say you're playing a pink ball Test in a week's time. We didn't really think it was logical from that point of view. It needed a bit of preparation."

"Once you get used to playing it there's no problem playing at all. You can plan in advance. We just thought it was a spontaneous," Kohli added.

"This one we have been talking about for a while. Look, the thing was to experience a 'Pink Ball Test' in our own conditions as to how the ball behaves. Will there be (more) sideways (lateral) movement? Then eventually going on and playing an important Test series anywhere in the world."