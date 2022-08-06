Search icon
West Indies win the toss and opt to field first, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson added in the playing XI

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and has opted to field first in the 4th T20I match. The Indian team made 3 changes.

India vs West Indies

In the 4th T20I match of the 5-match series, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field first. He has made only one change to his team from the previous T20I match as he brought back Dominic Drakes in place of Odean Smith who was quite expensive in the previous T20I match.

Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma made 3 changes to his playing XI from the previous T20I match. Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson were added to the playing XI in place of Hardik Pandya, Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

Here's a look at the playing XI of both teams.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

