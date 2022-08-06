CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen beats Savannah Stubley from England in the semi-final clash, aims for Gold

Nikhat Zareen

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen has reached the final of the women's 50kg event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Nikhat defeated England's Savannah Alfia Stubley 5-0 in what was a one-sided contest.

This was another commanding show for Nikhat, who will aim for the gold medal next.

Earlier, Indian boxers Amit Panghal (51kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) reached the finale as well.

In the quarters, Nikhat beat Wales' Helen Jones in the women's boxing light flyweight category on Wednesday to advance to the semi-final. She beat her opponent 5-0. Prior to that, she tamed Mozambique's Helena Bagao in a women's 50kg opening round contest, prevailing by RSC.