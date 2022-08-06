Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen beats Savannah Stubley from England in the semi-final clash, aims for Gold

In a tense clash, Nikhat Zareen defeated Savannah Stubley from England in the semi-final of the women's lightweight category.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen beats Savannah Stubley from England in the semi-final clash, aims for Gold
Nikhat Zareen

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen has reached the final of the women's 50kg event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Nikhat defeated England's Savannah Alfia Stubley 5-0 in what was a one-sided contest.

READ: IND-W vs ENG-W: Sneh Rana, Smriti Mandhana star as India beat England, silver medal assured

This was another commanding show for Nikhat, who will aim for the gold medal next.

Earlier, Indian boxers Amit Panghal (51kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) reached the finale as well.

In the quarters, Nikhat beat Wales' Helen Jones in the women's boxing light flyweight category on Wednesday to advance to the semi-final. She beat her opponent 5-0. Prior to that, she tamed Mozambique's Helena Bagao in a women's 50kg opening round contest, prevailing by RSC.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for over 600 medical officer posts, apply at uppsc.up.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.