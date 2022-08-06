IND-W vs ENG-W: Sneh Rana, Smriti Mandhana star as India beat England, silver medal assured

Sneh Rana starred in India dump out hosts England in semifinal of CWG 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian Women's cricket team have reached the final of Commonwealth Games 2022, after beating England in a nail-biting semifinal in Edgbaston on Saturday. With the win, India are assured of a silver medal at least, while the Indian eves will be hoping to win gold.

Sneh Rana picked up a 2-wicket haul as she successfully defended 14 runs off the final over to dump out the hosts. Earlier, Smriti Mandhana scored 61 runs while Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten at 61 for India.

The Indian eves overcame various obstacles, and in an almost anti-climax fashion, they were forced to put in an extra fielder inside the circle for the final over because of slow over-rate. Despite this, the hosts could only score 160 runs, as India prevailed by 4 runs.

Cricket was re-introduced for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, for the first time since the 1998 Kuala Lumpur edition, and Harmanpreet Kaur's side have created history by reaching the final, against all odds.

India will face the winner of the second semifinal between Australia and New Zealand, later on Saturday.

The Indian eves decided to bat first after winning the toss as Mandhana helped the visitors to a blistering start with her quickfire 23-ball half-century. She was dismissed after scoring 61 runs, and the skipper tried to keep the initiative going, but in her bid to score big, Kaur was dismissed for a paltry 20 runs.

Rodrigues then took it upon herself to provide India with a strong finish as she remained unbeaten on 44 to help her side to a fight-worthy total.

Winning celebration picture by Indian team after sealing a medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. pic.twitter.com/FSZ8Q6BrjJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 6, 2022

In reply, England also got off to a good start, but once Rana drew first blood for her team by dismissing Sophia Dunkley, India slowly grew into the contest.

They suffered some quick dismissals, but once the English skipper Nat Sciver came out to bat, she completed changed the course of the game. Sciver scored 41 runs and it looked as if the Lionesses were heading for an easy win.

There was, however, a twist in the tale as Amy Jones and Sciver departed in quick succession which gave India a glimmer of hope. As fate would have it, the visitors were punished for maintaining a slow over-rate, but Rana kept her nerve and also picked up Kathrine Brunt's wicket to compile the hosts' miseries as England were beaten in their own den.