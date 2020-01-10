'We all know how much you enjoyed training!': Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar engage in hilarious social media banter

It fun to see legends engage in a fun and light chat, especially when they relive their memories and their times.

This time cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly engaged in a hilarious banter on social media.

It all started with the former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Ganguly uploading his training photo on social media.

He wrote, “A good fitness session in a cold morning is very freshening....”

Soon teammate Tendulkar replied: “Well done dadi! Kya baat hai...”

Ganguly also replied saying: “@sachintendulkar... thank you champion... always was a fitness freak.... u remember the great training days?”

To which Tendulkar hilariously trolled Ganguly saying: “Ye Dadi.. We all know how much you enjoyed training! Especially ‘Skipping’.”

The duo are one of the finest opening pairs India ever had. Together they scored 6,609 runs together in ODIs in 136 innings at an average of 49.32.

Tendulkar continues to remain the highest run-getter in both formats. As for Ganguly, he is the third-highest run-scorer in ODIs for India.